North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Erie Fluter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins details the history of an Erie Fluter.

The Erie Fluter became popular in the late 1800′s, this device made out of cast iron was used for putting pleats in clothing tops for both men and women. Typically the pleated style of cloth was warn by the aristocratic or the royals. When the fluter came available it allowed middle class men and women to resemble the quality that royals wore.

In a retail setting it would be worth $95 - $105 dollars, this week’s North Central Florida Treasure the Erie Fluter.

