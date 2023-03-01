Olympic gold medalist, ex-gator Erin Jackson to speak at UF’s spring graduation ceremony

Olympic gold medalist Erin Jackson will be speaking at the University of Florida's spring...
Olympic gold medalist Erin Jackson will be speaking at the University of Florida's spring graduation ceremony((AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki))
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida president Ben Sasse announced Wednesday afternoon that Olympic gold medalist speedskater and UF alumna Erin Jackson will be delivering the commencement at UF’s spring graduation ceremony.

The ceremony, which takes place on May 5, will be attended by soon-to-be alumni from the class of 2023. The commencement speech, as well as the entire ceremony, is free and open to anyone who wants to attend.

“Erin Jackson is a history maker,” Sasse said. “She is an Olympic champion who excelled as a student on our campus. The UF community is honored to welcome Erin back to Gainesville — to celebrate her successes and to celebrate this year’s graduating class. Melissa and I look forward to meeting her. This will be a great day for Gator Nation.”

Jackson, originally from Ocala, graduated the University of Florida in 2015 with a degree in material science and engineering. In 2022, she became the first black woman in history to win an individual gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games.

“Anyone who knows me, knows how much I value education,” Jackson said. “While I’m certainly proud of my athletic accomplishments, I’m particularly honored to be invited to speak to the students, faculty and families of a place that is so special to me.”

“I did indeed dream of becoming an Olympic Gold Medalist, but never did I dream that I would someday be invited back to my alma mater as a commencement speaker.”

