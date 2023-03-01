Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A 65-year-old man in Alabama died after being attacked by dogs Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Joe Cleveland Scott was taking a walk when he was attacked. An autopsy states he died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Somebody passing by the area saw his body surrounded by six large dogs.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department called the humane society to trap the canines because they were interfering with the investigation.

Lt. Joni Money said the dogs appeared to be strays with a “pack-type mentality.”

“People will dump animals,” Money said. “Say, they had an unwanted litter, they’ll dump those animals in areas like that, and they’ll just allow them to run free. Then, they’ll pack together and look after each other. It’s kind of like a pack of wolves or coyotes. They learn to survive.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Death toll keeps rising in Greece’s deadliest train crash
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
Donald McKee was arrested Feb. 2, 2022- Thursday, he was sentenced to life in prison
Gainesville sex offender sentenced to life in prison after molesting 6-year-old
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
People lay flowers at Thessaloniki Railway Station for victims of Tuesday night's deadly train...
People lay flowers at station in Greece, site of deadly crash