Republican candidate Ryan Chamberlin responds to opponent’s cease-and-desist letter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Republican State House District 24 candidate Ryan Chamberlin is responding to a cease-and-desist letter from opponent Jose Juarez.

Chamberlin, Juarez and three other candidates are running in the March 7th special primary.

An attorney for Juarez sent Chamberlin a letter accusing him of publishing “hit pieces in mailers”.

In a statement to TV20, Chamberlin denied funding or publishing negative campaign materials.

Chamberlin referenced involvement by political action committees.

He wrote in part, “it is unfortunate that in the final hours of the race that the other candidates are now resorting to blaming our campaign for all the involvement that PACs have had in this race.”

TRENDING: Lake Butler City Commission searches for a replacement city manager

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.