‘This is a pressing issue’: Organizations call to abolish GPD K-9 unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple leaders of organizations gathered to announce their plan to ask the Gainesville City commission to abolish the GPD K-9 unit.

A GPD K-9 mauled Terrell Bradley back in July. Members are calling for city leaders to place a moratorium on hiring K-9 officers.

“This is a pressing issue,” shared Remedy Ryan with the University of Florida Chapter of Black Law Students Association. “Everyday that these dogs are out on the streets, it’s an opportunity for them to harm someone, so I’d like to see the commission act quickly on this.”

Leaders from organizations announced they will be asking the Gainesville city commission to abolish the GPD K-9 unit. I'll have full story tonight at 10&11. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/myYxBoKsAu — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) March 1, 2023

The GPD K-9 unit was placed on patrol shift after the sergeant in charge resigned in January. Just days ago, the unit returned to regular shifts, but these protesters said there was no community input.

“It’s mostly black and latino people that are being bitten by police dogs and you know these bites,” shared Ryan. “They’re not just little nips, they’re serious bites. Terrell lost an eye.”

Ryan said she has already spoken to some city leaders about abolishing the K-9 unit. Gainesville police chief Lonnie Scott said having the K-9 unit is a necessary tool for their department.

“We carry firearms. We don’t want to use a firearm, but when we have to, we have to be prepared to use it,” shared Chief Scott. “Same thing with K-9s.We don’t want to deploy K-9s, but when we have to, we need them.”

Chief Scott said he is aware of the contentious issue, but he plans to move forward with the K-9 unit to protect officers and citizens.

“The K-9 saves lives; not just the lives of the officers, but also the lives of the people that we apprehend and sometimes have to encounter.”

Members of the organizations said they will push for a special meeting with city leaders.

TRENDING STORY: Governor DeSantis discusses his new book and his blueprint for Florida in The Villages

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.