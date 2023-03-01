Trial dates set for Gerhardt accused of killing Demiah Appling of Dixie County

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Trial dates are set for the man accused of killing Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town after the accused murderer was arraigned on Wednesday.

Waymore Gerhardt, 19, was not present for this arrangement at the Dixie County Courthouse at 9 a.m. He was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Rob Baker, the defense attorney for Gerhardt, and Assistant State Attorney Kerry Charmichael presented the judge proposed dates for dates Gerhardt’s pretrial hearing and trial. The pretrial is currently scheduled for April 26 and the trial is set for May 15 through 18.

It will be up to the jury to decide whether Gerhardt is innocent or guilty. If found guilty, the judge will determine the sentence.

A family member of Gerharft was present at the arraignment. She was visually distraught.

Appling disappeared from her home in Old Town in October 2022. Her body was found in December 2022 in Gilchrist County.

