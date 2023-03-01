Wanted Marion County child predator arrested in Colorado

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A wanted child predator from Marion County was found and arrested in Colorado after a three month long search.

Marion County deputies put out an arrest warrant for Steven Allen Monk, 34, on Nov. 23, 2022. He was wanted for three counts of capital sexual battery on a victim under 12, lewd and lascivious exhibition, and battery of a child.

Investigators say Monk spent four years sexually abusing the victim.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials asked for any tips on Monk’s whereabouts through Facebook. Initially, deputies said he may be in Georgia or Tennessee.

On Feb. 26, 2023, around three months later, Monk was found and arrested in Colorado.

