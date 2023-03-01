Wanted Marion County child predator arrested in Colorado

Steven Allen Monk (34) from Ocala was found and arrested in Colorado
Steven Allen Monk (34) from Ocala was found and arrested in Colorado(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A wanted child predator from Marion County was found and arrested in Colorado after a three month long search.

Marion County deputies put out an arrest warrant for Steven Allen Monk, 34, on Nov. 23, 2022. He was wanted for three counts of capital sexual battery on a victim under 12, lewd and lascivious exhibition, and battery of a child.

Investigators say Monk spent four years sexually abusing the victim.

RELATED: Marion County deputies looking for suspect they say sexually abused a child

Marion County Sheriff’s officials asked for any tips on Monk’s whereabouts through Facebook. Initially, deputies said he may be in Georgia or Tennessee.

On Feb. 26, 2023, around three months later, Monk was found and arrested in Colorado.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

The newest honorees join 206 women before in them in the very distinct club.
Santa Fe College hosts annual Women of Distinction and Promise Awards
Some landlines in the High Springs area are unable to call 911
Landline 911 calls out of service in parts of High Springs
Brandon Pemberton, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest women’s underwear thief at apartment laundry room
Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition
FHP investigating deadly crash in Weirsdale