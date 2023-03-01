“We’ll never stop”: Owner of dog who inspired “Molly’s Law” aims to expand the law in the wake of her dog’s death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog in Marion County that became known as the face of “Molly’s Law” has died.

“See right here? You can see the stab wounds on her head from when she was stabbed,” said Lilly Baron.

Baron took in Molly in 2014 after learning she was beaten with a bat and stabbed, but Baron knew giving Molly a loving home wasn’t enough.

“Myself and a lot of animal advocates got together, we went in front of Marion County commissioners, and we wanted to get an animal abuser registry going, and we did it,” she said.

Molly was diagnosed with cancer last year, and died last Wednesday.

“Molly’s Law” went into effect in January of 2017. It requires anyone convicted of an animal abuse crime to be placed on the animal abuser registry.

“Anybody who is selling, giving away, rehoming pets, they are to look on the registry so that a, they know that they’re going to a safe home and not someone who’s placed on that animal abuse registry,” said Stephanie Kash, Interim Director of Marion County Animal Services.

“Molly’s Law” only applies in Marion County, but Baron is hoping to change that.

“It’s because of her legacy that it will now go statewide if we can get the politicians to pass it in 2024.”

Baron isn’t stopping there.

“We would like to take it nationwide. So there’s no end to this, we’re gonna keep going,” she said.

Baron is planning on going to Tallahassee to advocate for Molly’s Law becoming Florida law on March 29th.

