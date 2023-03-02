4-year-old falls into retention pond in Northwest Gainesville

Water (file)
Water (file)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews responded to a drowning at a retention pond in Gainesville involving a young child.

Gainesville Fire Rescue officials confirmed a 4-year-old child fell into a retention pond at 6250 N.W. 23rd St. Emergency crews attempted to resuscitate the child who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

