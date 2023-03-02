Alachua County Pets: Connie, Kelley, Poppy, and Reptar

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is the tiny but might Connie. Connie is a munchkin cat who loves to be around people and lay in the fun.

We also have the short and sweet Kelley. Kelley is also a munchkin kitty who seems to always be happy and enjoy the little side of life.

There is also a pup who is searching for a forever lap to sit on Poppy. This loving boy is looking for someone he can chase around toys and stop to sniff the flowers with.

Lastly is a happy bouncy boy Reptar. He loves to play with toy and is looking for a fur ever home so he can get lots of pets.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

