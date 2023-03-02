Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested for committing sexual battery

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own after a sheriff’s deputy was accused of committing a sexual battery.

Sheriff’s office officials say on Sept. 26, 2022, they received information about Deputy Dalton Sumner raping a woman while off duty. Detectives first interviewed the victim and then the deputy to confirm the victim’s account.

Sumner was then placed on administrative leave while the investigation continued and the State Attorney’s Office was consulted on the case.

On Feb. 28, a judge signed off on the arrest warrant for Sumner on the charge of sexual battery on a victim aged 18 or older with special circumstances.

On March 1, Sumner walked into the Union County Jail, was processed, posted his $200,000 bond, and was released.

