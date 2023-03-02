Candidate Justin Albright talks about running for the State House District 24 seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Republican voters head to the polls on March 7th for the special election. Five candidates are running for the State House District 24 seat. One of the candidates looking to replace Joe Harding, who resigned in December is Justin Albright.

Justin Albright is a lifelong Marion County resident of 46 years. His family is fourth generation, and they own a real estate company. Albright also has tons of experience in Marion County politics. Even though he’s not a career politician, he’s served his community for a total of 16 years.

“Got on the Board of Adjustments in the county,” said Albright. “Got on the City of Planning and Zoning Commission, and for the past seven years I’ve been on the Marion Soil and Water Conservation District, which is an elected board but a volunteer position. So this will be my first jump into an actual seat.”

Albright’s been the Chair for the Marion County Board of Adjustments and for the Marion Soil and Water Conservation district. He’s done each job for seven years. He was also on the Ocala Zoning and Planning Commission for two years. In order to run in the special election, Albright had to resign from his position on the Soil and Water Conservation District. He said he never gave the seat much thought until Harding resigned. He thought Harding would be doing the job for the next six years.

“My wife and I were driving from Tallahassee,” mentioned Albright. “And I pulled off in Lake City to get some gas, got back in my car and heard on the radio that he resigned. And I just felt this calling that it was my time to jump in when I heard that. Especially since we were just driving back from Tallahassee doing some Christmas shopping.”

Albright said he is a concerned citizen and wants to represent the people of Marion County in Tallahassee. He also supports Governor Ron DeSantis and is prolife. If elected, he said there are two issues he really wants to tackle. They are traffic and mental health.

Albright mentioned, “we all see it on a daily basis. We’ve got to make sure that we get our fair share of tax dollars from Tallahassee to build out our roads, to do widening wear we need to, and accommodate the folks as they move to Marion County.”

When discussing mental health, Albright said he spent 20 years in recovery for alcoholism. He went on to say, the services are out there but there’s a disconnect to getting it to people. He mentioned we need to do more for veterans suffering from addiction, PTSD, and how they are more prone to homelessness.

“So we got to reach out, we got to do a better job on that front,” explained Albright. “And I think with my history in recovery, and the network of people that I am still on contact with on a daily basis, that I bring a fresh perspective to that.”

The “Albright” name is a familiar one to Marion County. Justin’s brother is the Tax Collector, but his brother said on social media he is not supporting him.

“Ever since my father died a few years ago, we kind of had a family quarrel,” said Albright. “We kind of had a divided family, and a lot of other families I’m sure go through that same thing. And so I chose not to respond really on social media to that, I kind of hold myself to a higher standard.”

Jose Juarez , Charlie Stone, Ryan Chamberlin, and Justin Albright are also running for the seat.

