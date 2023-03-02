Drivers are excited for new Buc-ee’s in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Tuesday, Marion County commissioners voted unanimously to approve a zoning change that would allow Buc-ee’s to build near I-75.

After the company bought nearly 33 acres of the Baldwin Angus Ranch. Alex Galindo said he’s never been to Buc-ee’s, but is excited for the new store.

“I think it’s great I know we have three other locations here in Florida and I just heard that it’s amazing.”

The store is planned to be built near County Road 326 and will have an 80,000-square-foot building, 120 gas pumps as well as 750 regular parking spaces and 28 spaces for electric vehicles.

“It’s a place to do multiple things at once it’s got good quality everything it’s basically a grocery store and a sandwich shop and a gas station,” said William Daniel.

Commissioners had concerns about their big sign over the interstate causing traffic problems. Some drivers said they’ll take away business from other gas stations but it’s all about competition.

“Especially right here you have so many trucks coming through I think it would be an awesome place and you can do more than just stop and get gas,” said Daniel.

Although some may be excited about the number of gas pumps, Galindo said he can’t wait for the southern food.

“That’s definitely going to be great but I’m most excited about the food. I know they make the brisket right there in front of you so that’s my favorite part.”

According to Marion County officials, Buc-ee’s officials will need to submit a proposed site plan to be reviewed by the planning and zoning division.

