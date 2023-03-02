Families of former TV20 employee, 9-year-old speak after deadly Orlando shooting

Dylan Lyons, 24, (Left) and T'Yonna Majors, 9, (Right)
Dylan Lyons, 24, (Left) and T'Yonna Majors, 9, (Right)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - The families of a former TV20 employee and a 9-year-old girl who were killed in Orlando are hiring the same attorney to represent them. The families are holding a joint press conference in Orlando on Thursday.

Attorney Mark NeJame will represent Gary and Beth Lyons, the parents of Dylan Lyons, 24, and his fiancee Casey Fite, as well as Tokiyo and Brandi Major, the parents of T’Yonna Major, 9.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has charged Keith Melvin Moses, 19, in the fatal shooting of Dylan, T’Yonna, and Nathacha Augustin, 38. He was also charged with the attempted murder of two other people.

A press conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Law Office of Mark NeJame. The families will speak to the loss of their loved ones, discuss the politicization of their one’s deaths, address gun violence in America, and thank the outpouring of support from the community.

RELATED: “I hope this is a wakeup call”: Shooting that killed TV journalist Dylan Lyons sparks conversations over reporter safety

He died while reporting on a violent crime in Orlando on Wednesday while working for Spectrum News 13

