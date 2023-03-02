Florida Horse Park holds four-day Ocala RV Show

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala RV Show returns to the Florida Horse Park for four-day run, and it starts on Thursday.

Attendees can meet with dealers from Campers Inn RV, Nature Coast RV and so many more.

Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash.

Show officials are also giving away two $100 gift cards daily.

Admission for children 16 and under is free and $5 dollars for adults.

The event will run from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The show will take place at Florida Horse Park in Ocala.

