Gainesville City Commission meets to consider Alachua County’s offer to purchase trunked radio system from GRU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville city commissioners will consider the Alachua County commission’s offer to purchase trunked radio system from GRU on Thursday.

GRU officials spoke with Alachua County about the county’s desire to purchase the public safety radio system.

The GRU staff is seeking approval to develop and execute an agreement for the sale of the system.

There would be an $8 million payment for the radio system.

The meeting will take place in Gainesville’s City Hall auditorium starting at 10 a.m.

