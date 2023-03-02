Gainesville Clubs and residents gather for the 38th annual Rotary Wild Game Feast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are welcome to join in on all the fun at the 38th annual Rotary Wild Game Feast.

The year funds will benefit the Pace Center for Girls, Alachua to help them improve security as well as the “Child Advocacy Center Inc to complete their kitchen renovation and Grace Healthcare to complete the pharmacy renovation.

TRENDING: Drivers excited for new Buc-ee’s coming to NCFL

The goal of the event is to raise $100,000.

The feast will be held at 4841 NE 118th Dr in Gainesville starting at 5 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.