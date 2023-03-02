Gainesville Clubs and residents gather for the 38th annual Rotary Wild Game Feast

Residents are welcome to join in on all the fun at the 38th annual Rotary Wild Game Feast.
Residents are welcome to join in on all the fun at the 38th annual Rotary Wild Game Feast.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are welcome to join in on all the fun at the 38th annual Rotary Wild Game Feast.

The year funds will benefit the Pace Center for Girls, Alachua to help them improve security as well as the “Child Advocacy Center Inc to complete their kitchen renovation and Grace Healthcare to complete the pharmacy renovation.

TRENDING: Drivers excited for new Buc-ee’s coming to NCFL

The goal of the event is to raise $100,000.

The feast will be held at 4841 NE 118th Dr in Gainesville starting at 5 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

The Ocala RV Show returns to the Florida Horse Park for four-day run, and it starts on Thursday.
Florida Horse Park holds four-day Ocala RV Show
There will be a drive-thru food distribution in Trenton on Thursday.
Trenton Train Depot holds drive-thru food distribution
The Gainesville city commissioners will consider the Alachua County commission’s offer to...
Gainesville City Commission meets to consider Alachua County’s offer to purchase trunked radio system from GRU
'They got recalled': A health warning has been issued that links to raw shellfish in Cedar Key