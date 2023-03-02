Gator baseball team falls to Jacksonville, 10-8; Caglianone and Rivera homered

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A beautiful evening turned ugly for the Florida baseball team vs Jacksonville. The (6-4) Dolphins score six runs in the sixth inning and led to a 10-8 win over the (8-2) Gators.

It is the second week in a row that Florida lost on a Wednesday night at home. The Gators started off the night with Jac Caglianone blasting his eighth home run of the season. It is his third game in a row that he recorded a homer. Florida led 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Florida found themselves in a 3-2 deficit. Bases loaded for Cade Kurland. A throwing error from Jacksonville led to three unearned runs for the Gators.. They ripped back the lead, 5-3.

However, the Dolphins scored off four singles and two walks to chalk up six runs in the sixth inning. Florida found themselves down 9-5 and could not recover off the nightmarish inning.

The Gators went through eight pitchers tonight in the loss.

Florida will welcome the University of Miami to Condron Ballpark this weekend.

