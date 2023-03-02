Gator baseball team falls to Jacksonville, 10-8; Caglianone and Rivera homered

Jacksonville scored six in the sixth inning to pull out the win
Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan watches the team's NCAA college baseball game against Florida...
Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan watches the team's NCAA college baseball game against Florida A&M on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A beautiful evening turned ugly for the Florida baseball team vs Jacksonville. The (6-4) Dolphins score six runs in the sixth inning and led to a 10-8 win over the (8-2) Gators.

It is the second week in a row that Florida lost on a Wednesday night at home. The Gators started off the night with Jac Caglianone blasting his eighth home run of the season. It is his third game in a row that he recorded a homer. Florida led 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Florida found themselves in a 3-2 deficit. Bases loaded for Cade Kurland. A throwing error from Jacksonville led to three unearned runs for the Gators.. They ripped back the lead, 5-3.

However, the Dolphins scored off four singles and two walks to chalk up six runs in the sixth inning. Florida found themselves down 9-5 and could not recover off the nightmarish inning.

The Gators went through eight pitchers tonight in the loss.

Florida will welcome the University of Miami to Condron Ballpark this weekend.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

RP Funding Center, Wednesday
Williston prevails, Hawthorne falls in boys basketball state semis
Florida's head coach Kelly Rae Finley, second from right, looks down the bench with Kentucky's...
Gator women eliminated from SEC tournament after 72-57 loss to Kentucky
TV 20 SA of the Week is Jaidon Lovett (Bell HS)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Jaidon Lovett (Bell)
TV20 Scholar Athlete: Jaidon Lovett (Bell)