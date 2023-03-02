Gator women eliminated from SEC tournament after 72-57 loss to Kentucky

Eight players were ejected after a fight breaks out before halftime
Florida's head coach Kelly Rae Finley, second from right, looks down the bench with Kentucky's...
Florida's head coach Kelly Rae Finley, second from right, looks down the bench with Kentucky's head coach Kyra Elzy, far right, with game officials as they are told who is being ejected from the game after a fight in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)(Mic Smith | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, SC. (WCJB) - It was a rough afternoon for the Florida women’s basketball team vs Kentucky in the first round of the SEC tournament. The (16-14) Gators falls to the (11-18) Wildcats, 72-57.

The main highlight was what happened before halftime. Kentucky’s Ajae Petty rolled the ball at the face of Florida’s Tatyana Wyche. Wyche retaliated by throwing the ball at Petty and both benches were cleared.

Wyche, Taliyah Wyche (Tatyana’s sister), Ra’Shana Kyle and Faith Dut were ejected for Florida.

Saniyah Tyler, Eniya Russell, Cassidy Rowe, and Zennia Thomas are sent out for the Wildcats.

The Gators (without a front court) were down 22-21 at halftime. Late in the third quarter, Florida would find a way to take the lead after Nina Rickards put up a layup and drew the foul for a three point play, 41-40. The game is within reach for the Gators who were only down two to the Wildcats, 43-41 at the end of the third.

The Gators ran out of steam midway through the fourth quarter. Kentucky outscored Florida 29-16 in the final period.

Florida shot 31 percent from the field while the Wildcats finished the day with nearly 42 percent.

Rickards ended the afternoon with a team high 19 points (including 15 in the second half). Alberte Rimdal put up 15 points in the loss.

Florida is eliminated from the conference tournament with a 16-14 record.

