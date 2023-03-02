Gunman arrested for shooting at vehicle in Gainesville with woman, baby, cats inside

Gainesville Police Department officers investigate shooting involving an SUV
Gainesville Police Department officers investigate shooting involving an SUV(GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman and a baby will be okay according to Gainesville Police Department officers after someone fired into a vehicle. The shots killed a cat inside.

Officers are investigating the shooting on Northwest 11th Avenue that happened around 4 p.m. A gunman fired several shots from his home and hit an SUV driving down the street.

Inside the vehicle was a woman, her infant, and pet cats. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries caused by the shattered glass. None of the people were hit by the bullets.

A cat was shot and killed. The gunfire also struck nearby homes.

Officers say the shooter is in custody.




Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested for committing sexual battery