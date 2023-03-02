Gunman arrested for shooting at vehicle in Gainesville with woman, baby, cats inside

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman and a baby will be okay according to Gainesville Police Department officers after someone fired into a vehicle. The shots killed a cat inside.

Officers are investigating the shooting on Northwest 11th Avenue that happened around 4 p.m. A gunman fired several shots from his home and hit an SUV driving down the street.

Inside the vehicle was a woman, her infant, and pet cats. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries caused by the shattered glass. None of the people were hit by the bullets.

A cat was shot and killed. The gunfire also struck nearby homes.

Officers say the shooter is in custody.

Gainesville Police Department officers investigate shooting involving an SUV (GPD)

