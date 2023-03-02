New legislation will provide grants to abandoned cemeteries if passed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New legislation is trying to create a state historic cemeteries program.

To provide grants to research, restore, and maintain abandoned African-American cemeteries.

The bill passed one house committee so far.

The program would help identify and locate historical cemeteries, and ensure they are not lost to development.

In recent years, many burial sites were discovered across the state, including here in north central Florida.

“Communities don’t know what to do. There’s a lot of complex issues about land ownership and property rights” said State Rep. Fentrice Driskell. “In Florida, we have very strong property rights, but we also understand and know what it means to respect the sanctity and the dignity of the dead” he continued.

The bill has two more committee stops in the house, before it can be taken up by the full chamber.

The 2023 legislative session starts next Tuesday,

RELATED: Drivers excited for new Buc-ee’s coming to NCFL

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.