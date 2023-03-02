Paige’s Kitchen: Granola

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - I have backpacked a lot of state parks from West Virginia to Florida and granola is the perfect food to add in your pack. But you don’t have to be an outdoor enthusiast to enjoy its wonderful crunch and taste.

The recipe you will see below is for a softer granola. I soak the dried fruit to keep the fruit from getting hard or burned during the baking process. You will need to plan ahead to soak the fruit overnight if possible. It needs to get nice and plump.

If you would prefer a super crunchy granola. Don’t soak the fruit. Instead bake the recipe without the fruit and add it in once the granola is out of the oven and cooled.

It’s really your preference.

Also use the nuts that you like the best. Sometimes I use coarsely chopped walnuts instead of pecans.

You will find lots of different prices for the oatmeal, nuts, and dried fruits. So, shop around and get the best prices you can for your family. Enjoy!

Ingredients

· 1/3 cup maple syrup

· 1/3 cup honey

· 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

· 4 teaspoons vanilla extract

· 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

· 2 heaping tsp of cinnamon or more to taste

· 3/4 cup vegetable oil

· 5 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (don’t use quick oats)

· 1 cup raw almonds or raw hazelnuts or raw macadamia nuts

· 1 cup coarsely chopped raw walnuts or raw pecans

· 1 cup sunflower seeds

· 1 cup Craisins

· 1 cup dried cherries or blueberries or whatever dried fruit you like (if you want the softer granola, soak your fruit overnight if possible)

· flaky sea salt to taste*

Directions

1. Put oven rack in upper-middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees.

Line rimmed large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Whisk maple syrup, honey, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt in large bowl. Whisk in oil. Fold in oats and nuts until thoroughly coated. (For the softer granola add the fruit now)

3. Place oat mixture in baking sheet and spread across sheet into an even layer (about 1/2 inch to 3/8 inch thick).

4. Using stiff metal spatula or back of a large spoon, press down oat mixture until very compact.

*Sprinkle with small amount of med to coarse sea salt if you like sweet/salty combinations.

5. Bake until lightly browned, 40 to 45 minutes. Rotate pan once halfway through baking.

6. Remove granola from oven and cool on wire rack for about 1 hour or longer.

7. Break cooled granola into big pieces. (Stir in dried fruit if you want the crunchy granola)

8. Store in airtight container.

