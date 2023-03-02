Six Union County softball players sign their national letters of intent

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Six softball players for Union County high school put pen to paper at 3:30pm on Wednesday afternoon in the library.

Tamia Young and Angela Tucker will join the West Georgia Wolves softball program. Hannah and Hailey Rivera will be teaming up with Hayley Burke in the continued rebuild of the Florida Gateway College softball team. Leah Clark will be in Ocala with the Patriot softball team at the College of Central Florida

The Fighting Tigers made it to the Class 1A regional championship in 2022 with a record of 18-6.

Currently, Union County is 1-3 this season

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.