State lawmakers propose bills to regulate municipal utilities like GRU

GRU (FILE)
GRU (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A newly filed legislation in the State House and Senate would alter the way municipal utilities including Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU), can operate, charge customers, and transfer money.

Sen. Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Babrera of Coral Gables filed House Bill 1331 on Thursday. The companion Senate Bill 1380 was filed by Republican Sen. Jonathon Martin of Fort Myers.

The Senate Bill, if passed, would redefine the legal definition of a public utility and empower the Florida Public Service Commission to regulate the utilities for five years.

The House Bill would cap the surcharges a municipal utility collects from people living outside of the boundaries of the government that runs it at 10 percent. The percentage must also be based on the number of customers outside the municipality’s boundaries.

Many GRU customers who live outside Gainesville city limits, and therefore cannot vote in city elections, have complained about the fees they are required to pay the utility. Some have compared the situation to “taxation without representation.”

The bill would also require voters to approve the amount of money that can be transferred from a utility to the municipality that runs it. Currently, tens of millions of dollars are transferred from GRU to the City of Gainesville every year. The transfer makes up a large portion of the city’s budget.

Gainesville city leaders held a workshop on Monday to address GRU’s debt burden. Many proposals were made, including a reduction of the General Fund Transfer, however, a plan has not yet been finalized.

Mayor Harvey Ward says the City has been told to take ‘bold action’ to lower the more than billion dollars of debt the utility company faces

