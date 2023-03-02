‘They got recalled’: A health warning has been issued that links to raw shellfish in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A health warning has been issued that links to raw oysters and shellfish.

According to the Florida Department of Health, officials in Georgia and Alabama detected a salmonella outbreak from raw oysters traced back to Cedar Key.

“I actually found out because somebody ordered a dozen oysters,” shared former waiter Alexander Topping. “I walked to the chef and I was like, ‘hey I need a dozen oysters’ and he said, ‘they just got recalled so we can’t do them.’”

Officials linked eight cases in those states and Florida. Topping said businesses may be affected. “It’s not good because that’s how we make most of our money, through oystering and clam farming,” stated Topping.

Officials initiated a recall of oysters from the Cedar Key harvest area from December 16th to February 24th. Some Cedar Key business owners said they didn’t know about this situation until recently.

“I haven’t heard anything personally about salmonella outbreak but something like that, cedar key is such a small community that if something’s going on, we would know about it,” shared the owner of Island Hotel, Andy Bair.

According to officials some symptoms of salmonella to look out for are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product.

Officials with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services have closed harvesting area FL-3012 off the coast of Cedar Key until further notice.

