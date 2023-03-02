Travel magazine names Devil’s Millhopper best waterfall in Florida

The magazine called Devil’s Millhopper a geological marvel.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A travel publication is highlighting a natural feature in Alachua County.

The magazine Travel Plus Leisure named Devil’s Millhopper Florida’s best waterfall, and ninth best in the country.

Water trickles into the ancient limestone sinkhole, down to a spring-fed pond.

According to Florida state parks, researchers have learned much about the state’s natural history by studying fossil shark teeth, marine shells and fossilized remains found around the sinkhole.

