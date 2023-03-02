Travel magazine names Devil’s Millhopper best waterfall in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A travel publication is highlighting a natural feature in Alachua County.

The magazine Travel Plus Leisure named Devil’s Millhopper Florida’s best waterfall, and ninth best in the country.

The magazine called Devil’s Millhopper a geological marvel.

Water trickles into the ancient limestone sinkhole, down to a spring-fed pond.

According to Florida state parks, researchers have learned much about the state’s natural history by studying fossil shark teeth, marine shells and fossilized remains found around the sinkhole.

