Trenton Train Depot holds drive-thru food distribution

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a drive-thru food distribution in Trenton on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Trenton Train Depot.

Food pantry of Gilchrist County officials will arrive with their truck around 10 a.m.

The event runs Thursday and another will be held on March 16th.

