TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Jaidon Lovett (Bell)

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Jaidon Lovett built a robust athletic career at Bell high school. Lovett was running the football, shooting baskets, lifting weights, fishing in Bassmasters, and sprinting across the bases. In his junior year, he suffered a huge setback as he tore his ACL.

Lovett said, “It was long. It was lots of physical therapy, lots of weightlifting and lots of running on the track. While football or basketball was going on and working on my own with the trainer.”

Head baseball coach Jonathon Engstrom said, “It just kind of broke my heart. Because I knew I was losing a leader on the team. Even though he was still there and still around the program. And still part of it, it was hard to be out there encouraging his fellow players and teammates. It just broke my heart when I saw that happen to him.

Lovett went a full year without playing. The kid who sprinted on the field was now jogging his way towards earning his spot back in his senior year.

The senior said, “It was just about getting back into all the sports. Running on the baseball field, running on the football field, and running on the basketball court.”

This attitude also paid off in the classroom. Lovett has a unweighted GPA of 4.1 and recently accepted by the University of Florida. He will major in construction management and will start taking classes at Santa Fe College. As he prepares to be a gator down the road. His “no quit” mentality follows through to the next generation

Lovett said, “If you don’t have the academics. You can’t come out here and play. I always focused on that first and then ball comes second. Lead by example. Show them how to work hard and never give up. And have a good attitude.”

A man with a new blueprint discovers the foundation to constructing his future.

Jaidon Lovett. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Nominating a Scholar-Athlete

To nominate someone for Scholar-Athlete of the week, make sure he or she has at least a 3.0-grade average, is a major contributor in his or her sport, and a high school senior. We’ll need the name of the Scholar-Athlete, his or her school, and as much contact information as you can give us on him or her and the coach.

Send your information to Jake Rongholt at jacob.rongholt@wcjb.com.

The more information you give about the Scholar-Athlete the better!

Meldon Law has sponsored the Scholar-Athlete Program since 1997. Every week of the school year, a high school senior in the North Central Florida area is chosen as the Scholar-Athlete of the Week and given a $100 scholarship and a plaque. At the end of the school year, Meldon Law holds a banquet for all the winners and their families. Last year nearly 200 people attended the Scholar-Athlete Banquet, where one male and one female is chosen as The Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winners receive a $1,000 scholarship plus a beautiful glass trophy commemorating their achievement. Starting in 2003 Meldon Law teamed up with WCJB TV20 to promote the event widely on TV20.

