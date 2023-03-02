Williston prevails, Hawthorne falls in boys basketball state semis

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -It was a split decision on Wednesday for North Central Florida’s two boys basketball teams competing in the Class 1A state semifinals. Williston survived its semifinal against Franklin County, 54-37, while Hawthorne was defeated by Chipley, 49-46. The Red Devils advance to the state championship game for the first time.

Against Franklin County, Williston was led by Qunicy Parker’s 13 points. Javon Brown and Kyler Lamb each scored 12. By early in the fourth quarter, the Red Devils had built a 16-point lead. They improve to 24-7 overall.

The Hornets’ matchup against the Tigers wasn’t decided until the final seconds. The Hornets were led by CJ Ingram’s 26 points, but Ingram missed two free throws with 5.6 seconds left that could have tied the game or given Hawthorne the lead. Chipley was led by Kyler Bryant’s 20 points. Hawthorne is denied a chance to win its second state championship in four years with a final record of 11-7.

The Chipley-Williston state title game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

