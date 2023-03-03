Alachua County agrees to purchase GRU radio system for first responders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first steps to restoring the city of Gainesville’s finances has begun.

City commissioners agreed on Thursday to sell to Alachua County the emergency radio system operated by GRU.

The system provides communications for first responders across the county.

The $8 million deal also saves the city half a million dollars over the next five years.

Commissioners later voted to repeal a highly unpopular pay raise for commissioners that would have nearly doubled their salaries.

