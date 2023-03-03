Alachua County agrees to purchase GRU radio system for first responders

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first steps to restoring the city of Gainesville’s finances has begun.

City commissioners agreed on Thursday to sell to Alachua County the emergency radio system operated by GRU.

The system provides communications for first responders across the county.

TRENDING: Gunman arrested for shooting at vehicle in Gainesville with woman, baby, cats inside

The $8 million deal also saves the city half a million dollars over the next five years.

Commissioners later voted to repeal a highly unpopular pay raise for commissioners that would have nearly doubled their salaries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

The Gooding and Company's annual Amelia Island Auction started its three day event on...
Amelia Island car auction ends Friday with Porsche event
Amelia Island car auction ends Friday with Porsche event
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested for committing sexual battery
Alachua County agrees to purchase GRU radio system for first responders