Alachua County and High Springs firefighters extinguish semi-Truck fire on I-75

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on I-75 late Thursday night, which caused a second accident to occur.

ACFR and High Springs firefighters responded to the fire at mile marker 390 in the southbound lane of SR 93 in Alachua County.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading into surrounding trees.

No injuries were reported.

TRENDING: ‘It’s a tragedy’: 4-year-old boy dies after drowning in retention pond in Gainesville

However, the fire resulted in congestion on the roadway, causing a mid-sized passenger vehicle to lose control and roll over just north of the fire.

The two passengers were able to escape with minor injuries.

