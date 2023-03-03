Amelia Island car auction ends Friday with Porsche event

The Gooding and Company's annual Amelia Island Auction started its three day event on Wednesday, at the Ritz Carlton on Amelia Island. The Porsche event will be
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Some of the most incredible cars collections in the world going up for auction.

The Gooding and Co.’s annual Amelia Island Auction started its three day event on Wednesday, at the Ritz Carlton on Amelia Island.

Over 35,000 people are expected to attend.

Over 35,000 people are expected to attend.

Cars such as a Ferrari 250 GTO, worth over $100 million, will be at the auction.

There is also a 1938 Bugatti type 57C Atlantic World worth $3.5 million that is parked outside the Ritz.

The Porsche event will be held Friday.

