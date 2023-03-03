Bridge Assisted Living in Ocala celebrates three years in a row certified a great place to work
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bridge Assisted Living in Ocala was certified as a great place to work for the third year in a row.
They have been apart of the community for 25 years and are holding a celebration with their corporate office from century park in Tennessee.
This event will be held at The Bridge, and it starts at noon.
