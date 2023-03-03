Bridge Assisted Living in Ocala celebrates three years in a row certified a great place to work

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bridge Assisted Living in Ocala was certified as a great place to work for the third year in a row.

They have been apart of the community for 25 years and are holding a celebration with their corporate office from century park in Tennessee.

This event will be held at The Bridge, and it starts at noon.

TRENDING: Alachua County agrees to purchase GRU radio system for first responders

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.