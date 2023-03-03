College of Central Florida holds ribbon-cutting for newly remodeled Allied Health Sciences building

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - College of Central Florida officials partnered with the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

This will be for the newly remodeled Allied Health Sciences building at the CCF Ocala campus.

Attendees will be able to tour the classrooms and laboratories that currently house the college’s surgical services program.

The building can now house programs like cardiovascular technology and respiratory care.

The event will be held at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala at 10:30 a.m.

