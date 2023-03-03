Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County hosts first inspire gala event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County will honor local philanthropists, businesses, and nonprofits at their first inspire gala event on Friday.

These nominees will be honored for their everyday hard work to make the community stronger together.

Candidates were nominated via an online submission made on their behalf by their peers.

The event will be held at the Hilton Churchill Ballroom, and the awards ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. following a cocktail hour at 6 p.m.

