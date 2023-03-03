Federal jury finds Marion County man guilty of attempting to entice 12-year-old child

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies announced a Fort McCoy man was found guilty of attempting to lure a 12-year-old child Friday afternoon.

Jorge Mojocoa, 69, was arrested on March 31, 2022 for attempting to lure a child over the internet.

Mojocoa was one of 22 men arrested in a sting operation, titled Operation “April Fools”, in which undercover officers pretending to be children online convinced Mojocoa and other criminals to meet at various locations, where they were arrested.

RELATED: Marion County man arrested for child solicitation faces minimum of 10 years in prison

Investigators say Mojocoa communicated with an undercover cop, offering to pay what he thought was a 12-year-old child $60. Deputies say he arrived to the meeting location with candy and lubricant.

Mojocoa faces a minimum 10-year sentence. His final sentencing is set to happen on June 8, 2023.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.