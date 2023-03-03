Federal jury finds Marion County man guilty of attempting to entice 12-year-old child

A federal jury found Jorge Mojocoa guilty of luring a 12-year-old child
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies announced a Fort McCoy man was found guilty of attempting to lure a 12-year-old child Friday afternoon.

Jorge Mojocoa, 69, was arrested on March 31, 2022 for attempting to lure a child over the internet.

Mojocoa was one of 22 men arrested in a sting operation, titled Operation “April Fools”, in which undercover officers pretending to be children online convinced Mojocoa and other criminals to meet at various locations, where they were arrested.

Marion County man arrested for child solicitation faces minimum of 10 years in prison

Investigators say Mojocoa communicated with an undercover cop, offering to pay what he thought was a 12-year-old child $60. Deputies say he arrived to the meeting location with candy and lubricant.

Mojocoa faces a minimum 10-year sentence. His final sentencing is set to happen on June 8, 2023.

