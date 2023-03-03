Florida Forest Service fights off 200-acre woodland wildfire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Forest Service firefighters were dispatched to an escaped blaze near Gooski Prarie in Marion County Friday afternoon.

The fire, which is over 200 acres in size, started as a controlled burn by a private landowner Thursday afternoon, but got out of hand as the wind picked up.

Firefighters had the fire 75% contained by Thursday night, but as wind picked up Friday, the fire spread and grew to over 200 acres.

Florida Forest Service officials are working to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more details are available.

