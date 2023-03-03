Gainesville City Commissioner pay raise reversed

By Camron Lunn
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to important budget decisions looming, most Gainesville City Commissioners have changed their mind about doubling their pay.

On Thursday night, the city commission voted 5-2 to keep commissioner’s pay what it is. That nearly $40,000 yearly salary was scheduled to nearly double by Jan. 1 of 2024. Commissioners Reina Saco and Casey Willits were the two commissioners who voted to keep the raise. While dissenting both commissioners cited the need to be paid a full-time wage for what they feel is a full-time job.

“If I’m going to be paid for 20 hours of work, I will stop working on the 20th hour and you will be down one commissioner,” said Saco.

Commissioner Willits, who reduced his full-time job at the University of Florida to a part-time position clarified he did not know that commissioner’s pay was going up prior to running for office and being elected.

“This idea that I knew before I ran that the salaries were going to increase is a salacious accusation so i needed to say no but it was the wrong time,” said Willits.

Mayor Harvey Ward, who has voted for and against the pay bump, says that after the findings of the State’s Judicial Legislative Audit Committee, it did not make sense for the commission to move forward with the pay raise with cuts looming to city services.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville City Commission proposes ideas to reduce debts owed by GRU

“I mean very obviously if we are going to cut the budget in a variety of ways we have to take a leadership position and take a lower salary,” said Ward.

City leaders and staff will be meeting several times in the coming months to determine how to adhere to the eighteen findings the JLAC recommended to lessen GRU’s debt.

