Gainesville Police Department K-9 unit pulled out of duty, one week after return

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The return of the Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit was shortlived. The city manager pulled the unit out of service on Friday just a week after the embattled unit made its return.

Gainesville City Manager Cynthia Curry is temporarily removing the K-9 Unit from duty as city officials review the department. Last week the unit returned to duty at the direction of Police Chief Lonnie Scott following the resignation of the sergeant in charge.

When the unit returned to duty, Curry requested more information from the police department and then decided to reverse the chief’s decision.

Some residents have called for the unit to be abolished following the arrest of Terrell Bradley. He was mauled by a canine while running from a traffic stop in July 2022. Other residents criticized the department when the unit was off duty and unable to be used to catch the gunman in a deadly shooting in Feb. 2023.

Members of the organizations said they will push for a special meeting with city leaders.

“As always, public safety comes first,” said Curry. “I am not denying the usefulness of a well-coordinated K-9 Unit. However, based on recent information, this affords us the opportunity to reassess how best to serve our neighbors. We will involve the community going forward.”

Curry explains the city is “scrutinizing many of its operations and programs.” The K-9 Unit will be reevaluated as city staffers work on the next budget. Gainesville City Commissioners are set to discuss the unit at a meeting on March 27.

“During this time, we will reassign the officers based on the best needs of the department,” said the police chief. “The canines will remain in the care of their handlers until such time a decision is made.”

