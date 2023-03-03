Gainesville woman wins $2 million prize playing scratch-off
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman turned $10 into $2 million after playing and winning a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Diane McHome, 57, won the top prize of $2 million- the odds of winning were 1-in-5,758,778.
McHome chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment of nearly $1.4 million.
The store McHome purchased the ticket from, Southeast Gator Liquors, will also be receiving a paycheck of $4,000.
