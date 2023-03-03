Levy County man willing to plead guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted a minor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - After a long legal saga, a resident of Levy County is finally willing to plead guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted a minor.

Basil May, 74, is accused of attacking the child in 2011. He’s been fighting the charges since 2021.

Court records show he is now willing to plead guilty to a count of lewd and lascivious conduct, with a penalty of eight years in prison.

A change of plea hearing for May is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8th.

