Mount Carmel Baptist Church holds reception for Former Lincoln High students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Lincoln High students will be welcomed back to Gainesville with a reception and entertainment at Mount Carmel Baptist Church on Friday.

The two-day celebration will start off with a reading of acknowledgement, recognizing the student’s strengths, and leadership.

Day two’s celebrations will feature a ceremony to extend honorary membership to all who attended LHS into the graduating class of 1965.

Friday’s festivities will start at 6 p.m. and tomorrow’s will start at 3 p.m.

