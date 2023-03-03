Oak Hall’s Dylan Provencher signs with Carnegie Mellon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It was a day of celebration at Oak Hall High School on Thursday, as football player Dylan Provencher signed to play at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh.

Carnegie Mellon is an elite engineering school that also went 11-1 on the football field last fall and made the Division III playoffs.

Provencher plays tight end and carries a 4.6 GPA and an SAT score of 1530. So rather than take what you can get, like some college-bound students, this was a matter of discovering the proper school to suit his many talents.

“There are a lot of schools that have a lot of this, or a lot of that, but there aren’t a lot of schools that have a lot of both, as far as academics and football goes,” said Provencher. “I’m lucky I found Carnegie Mellon. They’re getting close to the top, so I’m excited to be able to help them.”

Provencher has played on the Oak Hall varsity since eighth grade.

