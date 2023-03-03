Ocala Physician Stephen Pyles runs for State House District 24 seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State House District 24 seat will soon be filled. This is after the seat was left open by the resignation of representative Joe Harding. Five candidates are running for the position to represent Marion County. Stephen Pyles is one of the candidates.

Pyles has lived in Ocala for over 30 years, moving to Marion County from Gainesville. He is a doctor, but said politics always have interested him. Before running for this seat, Pyles said he had other opportunities to serve.

“I was offered a position as a us ambassador once,” mentioned Pyles. “I decided I was too busy for that position so I turned it down. I was offered the position as a Florida Senator. It would of been a governor appointed position, it was a vacancy. I was newly married, and I was so excited, I told my new wife and she said ‘I don’t think so.’ "

Pyles owns the Pain Treatment Center in Ocala. He knows if he wins the seat, he will have to cut back his practice to part time. Pyles said he realized the schedule of being in session in Tallahassee and the committee assignments.

“I felt like it was something I should do, I’m near retirement age,” explained Pyles. “I’m actually past retirement age, but I did feel I have that social responsibility. I’ve always felt a physician should look at doing this sort of thing when they get toward the end of their career.”

Pyles stated he’s a socially minded conservative. If he wins the seat, he wants to focus on the issues of sex trafficking and homelessness.

“In Ocala at any given time, there’s between 150 and 250 homeless people that are there most of the time,” said Pyles. “There’s at least four if not five homeless camps. I’ve been to most of them.”

Pyles also supports Governor Ron DeSantis. He said DeSantis gets mis-characterized along with his policies. Pyles mentioned how DeSantis is not banning AP African American courses, he’s banning the content. He also spoke about backing the Parental Rights in Education bill.

“I don’t stand behind it because it does not go far enough,” exclaimed Pyles. “Certainly that’s going to be addressed again in this next legislative session. And I think that bill will be expanded upon, so they will probably take that from the third grade up to the sixth grade or maybe farther.”

Throughout the race, Pyle has been attacked by hit pieces in mailers. These are the same mailers that caused candidate Jose Juarez to send a cease and desist to candidate Ryan Chamberlin. Chamblerlin said he’s running a clean campaign and has not given money to PACS.

“I have a cease desist order coming of my own actually,” stated Pyles. “And one and looks like there is going to be more. This campaign interestingly has been what I would call an extremely dirty campaign. Some of our candidates have been taken such great liberties with the truth shall we say.”

Pyles has sent a cease and desist letter over the same issue. His is addressed to Annie Delgado. Delgado ran a forum for the candidates in Ocala. TV20 reached out to Delgado for comment. She said she never received the letter, but if she does, she will comment on it.

Jose Juarez, Charlie Stone, Ryan Chamberlin and Justin Albright are also running for the seat.

The special election is March 7th.

