Northwest U.S. Highway 441, 167th Boulevard reopened after vehicle crash in Alachua

A two-vehicle crash in Alachua caused blockages on U.S. Highway 441
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of U.S. Highway 441 were shut down after a two-vehicle crash in the City of Alachua Friday afternoon.

Alachua Police officers posted a transit alert at 3:13 p.m., showing a traffic incident between a government vehicle and a sedan.

One northbound lane of Northwest U.S. Highway 441 and all of Northwest 167th Boulevard were closed.

Alachua Police officials say that there one person was trauma alerted to Shands Hospital, and at least one more person with minor lacerations.

All roads have since been reopened.

