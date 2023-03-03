Strong winds down trees, cause power outages in North Central Florida

Tree downs power line on Northwest Sixth Street in Gainesville
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people were without power on Friday afternoon after strong winds moved through North Central Florida.

Gainesville Regional Utilities reported about 400 people lost power due to trees toppled by strong winds. In Gainesville, a tree knocked down power lines on Northwest Sixth Street near 23rd Avenue.

Due to the outage, the traffic light was out and traffic was delayed.

Clay Electric also reported hundreds of outages in western Alachua.

