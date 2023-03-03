Strong winds down trees, cause power outages in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people were without power on Friday afternoon after strong winds moved through North Central Florida.

Gainesville Regional Utilities reported about 400 people lost power due to trees toppled by strong winds. In Gainesville, a tree knocked down power lines on Northwest Sixth Street near 23rd Avenue.

Due to the outage, the traffic light was out and traffic was delayed.

It's windy out there. A tree fell on wires in the NW, breaking the pole and causing the current outage. We are working to restore services. — GRUStormCentral (@GRUStormCentral) March 3, 2023

Clay Electric also reported hundreds of outages in western Alachua.

