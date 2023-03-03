Three Massachusetts residents arrested in Alachua County for carjacking

Three residents travelling from Massachusetts were arrested after ACSO was alerted their vehicle was reported stolen. The suspects led deputies on a three-hour-
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three suspected carjackers from Massachusetts are in the Alachua County Jail.

Marco Paulo Neves-Barros, 20, Mateo Manuel Paredes-Vincent, 19, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested on Thursday.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say the trio were traveling on U.S. 301, when an automated license plate reader gave out an alert that the vehicle has been reported stolen in Massachusetts.

TRENDING: Strong winds down trees, cause power outages in North Central Florida

A deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects got out and ran.

ASO used K9 teams and a helicopter to search for the suspects, who were found and arrested about three hours later.

The full video released by ASO can be viewed below:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Florida Forest Service fights off 200-acre woodland wildfire in Marion County
Federal jury finds Marion County man guilty of attempting to entice 12-year-old child
Gainesville City Commissioner pay reversed
Gainesville City Commissioner pay raise reversed
Three Massachusetts residents arrested in Alachua County for carjacking