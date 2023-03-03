Three Massachusetts residents arrested in Alachua County for carjacking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three suspected carjackers from Massachusetts are in the Alachua County Jail.

Marco Paulo Neves-Barros, 20, Mateo Manuel Paredes-Vincent, 19, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested on Thursday.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say the trio were traveling on U.S. 301, when an automated license plate reader gave out an alert that the vehicle has been reported stolen in Massachusetts.

A deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects got out and ran.

ASO used K9 teams and a helicopter to search for the suspects, who were found and arrested about three hours later.

The full video released by ASO can be viewed below:

