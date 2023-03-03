What’s Growing On: Grow Hub Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mission here at GrowHub Gainesville is to empower adults with disabilities through training and job opportunities and education; but it’s so much more than that.

The name says it all GROW HUB “Growing Real Opportunities to Work – Harvest of Urban Business”. It was founded in 2016 and as a not-for-profit was designed to meet a critical need faced by local students of varying abilities who complete their schooling at age 22 and have limited options for employment.

It’s located on 80 acres of beautifully forested land that surrounds a thriving nursery and gardens which the volunteers and staff maintain.

Director at GrowHub tells us; “They’ll pot plants, transplant, fertilize, prune, socialize, sell plants, tow them out to your car, they water them, weed them and one thing they do with all of it is they’ll smile every single time all day long.”

Staff feels important for what they bring here and all while they are working on themselves. They grow plants, sell seeds and get paid for it. It’s all about helping them grow to their fullest potential.

“The community realizes how good they can work and they ask about their skills and then ask if they would enjoy another job and we’ve had a couple of them hired away to other opportunities in the community which ultimately is our goal.”, Banes.

Sales manager, Kyle Smith, has been with GrowHub for several years and loves coming to work every single day. His primary focus is sales and guiding guests to things they may be looking for, even if it plants are not specifically in his area of expertise.

Kyle says “In my case the one plant I don’t know a whole lot about and then that’s where the fun begins.

And his sense of humor is infectious when you get to know him.

“I don’t know a ton about plants but I’m learning. But everybody doesn’t have to know I don’t know that.”, Smith.

Providing meaningful work opportunities for adults of all abilities is sustained by growing the plants and selling them. All of which helps them fund other programs they have like Art Therapy with UF Arts & Medicine as well as nutrition programs.

“Have some fun, sell some plants hopefully, not selling it to make money for me but just to keep the place open and have a community that I can come to and just have a good time.”, Smith.

When you walk in through the front gates at GrowHub and you can feel the change in the soil around you, and in the air you breathe in.

“You just can’t explain it until you come and feel it for yourself. I mean it just happens you can come everyday might be alittle different, but you still get the same feeling.”, Banes.

A few events are coming at Grow Hub and are fun for the whole family. (See Below)

Join Grow Hub on the 2nd Saturday in March, April & May for their Spring popup events. (WGO)

