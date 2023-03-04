1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger and forcing the aircraft to divert to Bradley International Airport, officials said Saturday.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB, which launched an investigation, was interviewing the two crew members and surviving passengers, and the jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis, Sulick said.

A Federal Aviation Administration database showed the jet was owned by Conexon, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The company declined to comment Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
At least two dead, roads closed after fatal traffic accident on U.S. 301 near Lawtey
Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons
Kimberly White was arrested for publicly urinating at Sharmie Ffar Park
Alachua County woman arrested for public urination
Amazon says construction on their second headquarters in Arlington is paused. (WUSA, NBBJ,...
Amazon pauses construction second HQ site