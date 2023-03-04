Alachua County woman arrested for public urination

Kimberly White was arrested for publicly urinating at Sharmie Ffar Park
Kimberly White was arrested for publicly urinating at Sharmie Ffar Park(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 31-year-old woman was arrested for indecent exposure after publicly urinating at Sharmie Ffar Park Thursday morning.

Officers say while at the park, Kimberly White took off her clothes and started to urinate.

She was arrested by Gainesville police for indecent exposure. A witness told officers White urinated twice at the park.

TRENDING: https://www.wcjb.com/2023/03/04/my-son-didnt-deserve-this-gainesville-mother-mourns-4-year-old-son-who-drowned-pond/

Her two-year-old son was with her, police say.

Jail records show she is no longer behind bars.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
At least two dead, roads closed after fatal traffic accident on U.S. 301 near Lawtey
'My son didn't deserve this': Gainesville mother mourns 4-year-old son who drowned in pond
The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Gainesville mother mourns 4-year-old son who drowned in pond
Staff at the Columbia Correctional Institution say they treated three inmates who appeared to...
Three inmates treated after being found under-the-influence in a Columbia County prison