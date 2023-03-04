Alachua County woman arrested for public urination

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 31-year-old woman was arrested for indecent exposure after publicly urinating at Sharmie Ffar Park Thursday morning.

Officers say while at the park, Kimberly White took off her clothes and started to urinate.

She was arrested by Gainesville police for indecent exposure. A witness told officers White urinated twice at the park.

Her two-year-old son was with her, police say.

Jail records show she is no longer behind bars.

